Stavros Agency builds wheelchair ramp for Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A very special holiday gift a local woman.

Tears rolled down 88-year-old Armatha Bullock’s face as she maneuvered her wheelchair down a newly built ramp from her door step.

It was the 700th ramp built by the Stavros agency, which provides services for people with disabilities.

Stavros built this ramp in Springfield in just one day, after hearing about Mrs. Bullock’s difficulty getting out her house.

“I couldn’t come down the steps. It was a little hard to come down my steps. And the lord blessed me. I don’t want to cry, but I’m so thankful,” said Bullock.

It’s been 12 years since the Amherst-based Stavros agency built the first of 700 wheelchair and disability ramps throughout Western Massachusetts.