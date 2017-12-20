Red wouldn’t like this: Celtics at home on Christmas

(AP) – Red Auerbach would not like this.

As legend goes, Auerbach never wanted his Boston Celtics to play a Christmas home game because team staff and arena workers would lose family time on the holiday. The Celtics often played on Christmas, but never at home. A “home” game on Dec. 25, 1964 against Detroit was played at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of a doubleheader.

Celtics history changes Monday.

For the first time, they’ll be playing at home on Christmas.

It’s part of the NBA’s holiday quintupleheader. The day’s lineup: Philadelphia plays its first Christmas game since 2001 when it visits New York, followed by the NBA Finals rematch with Cleveland at Golden State. Boston hosts Washington in the third game, followed by Houston visiting Oklahoma City, and the nightcap has Minnesota facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cleveland’s Dwyane Wade will aim to win on Christmas for the 11th time, which would extend his NBA record. Wade and LeBron James each have exactly 301 points and 76 assists on Christmas, the active leaders in both.