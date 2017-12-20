Pieces of car bumper left behind at damaged transfer station gate in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Granville police are looking for answers after they believe a car struck the gate at the transfer station in town.

According to a post on the Granville Police Department’s Facebook page, black pieces of the car’s bumper were found on the ground in front of the damaged gate.

The transfer station gate is located on Water Street. Granville police said the gate was possibly damaged the morning of December 12.

If you saw something or have any information, you’re asked to call Granville police at 413-357-8585.