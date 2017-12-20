PHOTOS: Federal inspection of group homes in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials say they have already addressed the health and safety issues noted in a newly released federal audit of the state’s group foster homes, including dirty toilets, broken handrails and moldy mattresses.
Federal officials visited 30 group homes in May 2016 and released their findings Monday. They found at least one health of safety issue at the vast majority of homes, and most had at least one employee who had not completed a required background check.
A Department of Children and Families spokeswoman tells the Boston Globe that state officials were also present during the visits to the group homes and began work immediately to address those issues.
The audit recommended that the state perform more inspections of group homes and consider including unannounced visits.
