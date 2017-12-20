Peter Pan to add extra bus lines for holiday travel

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is just 5 days away and Triple-A estimates more than 107 million people will travel this holiday season.

Americans are expected to hit the roads, rails and skies in record numbers this holiday season and many people in the area will be leaving from Union Station in Springfield.

Almost 91-percent of travel will be on U.S. roads. More expensive gas prices are also not stopping people from traveling, as many are turning to buses for holiday transportation.

Peter Pan Bus Lines Transportation Director John Shecrallah told 22News that they’ve seen a 12-percent increase in bus travel over last year.

“We’ve added extra buses to make sure all the passengers are spoken for and their tickets are spoken for. And we’re very happy so far leading up to Christmas. It looks like it’s going to be a really really great holiday for us,” said Shecrallah.

Peter Pan is also suggesting that travelers arrive 30 minutes before their bus departs. Flyers are also encouraged to arrive a couple hours before their flights leave.

AAA expects air travel to grow by 4 percent to 6.4 million trips, which is the highest since 2004. AAA credits this to lower ticket prices.