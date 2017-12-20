Palmer police investigating fight at Palmer High School

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer police are helping Palmer school officials investigate after a fight broke out during lunch at Palmer High School on Tuesday.

Palmer Superintendent of Schools Patricia Gardner told 22News the physical altercation involved several students, all of whom will be disciplined as district policy and Massachusetts law allow.

“Additionally, we will work with the Palmer Police as they conduct an independent investigation which could lead to charges,” Gardner said.

The superintendent told 22News the school district is dedicated to making their schools as safe as possible.

The full statement can be read below:

Yesterday during one of our lunches at PHS, there was a physical altercation involving several students. The district followed our discipline code and district policy. The Palmer Police Department was called and is assisting in the continued investigation. Palmer Public Schools is dedicated to making our schools as safe as possible. All students who were involved in this incident will be disciplined as district policy and MGL allow. Additionally, we will work with the Palmer Police as they conduct an independent investigation which could lead to charges. As a district, it is difficult to control social media and what you may see and/or hear, but it is our mandate to remain confidential in our disciplinary process and uphold the rights of all students. Patricia Gardner