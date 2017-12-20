Overseas tip leads police to child’s body

(WKYC) Police in Ohio received a call from someone in Pakistan Monday, saying that a Cleveland woman had buried her 5-year-old child in her yard.

Larissa Rodriguez was taken into custody after a the call came in, believed to be from the child’s step-uncle.

When children’s protective services visited Rodriguez’s home Monday, they found it infested with cockroaches and rats. One of Rodriguez’s nine children was even seen eating a sandwich with cockroaches in it.

Rodriguez told police that her son, Jordan, with special needs was with his father in Houston since the beginning of the month, but could not provide contact information for the father.

Authorities discovered human remains consistent with those of a child buried in the home’s backyard Tuesday.

Rodriguez’s relatives say they last saw Jordan alive July 17. Two weeks later, Rodriguez told them she found Jordan “half dead” in a closet and that she was sending him away to visit an aunt in Texas.

Read more: http://on.wkyc.com/2kOcUBN