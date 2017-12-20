Mother avoids prison time for infant’s Benadryl overdose death

MARION, OH (WCMH) – A Marion mother will avoid jail time after she admitted to overdosing and killing her three-month-old earlier this year.

Caitlin Jayne Smith, 21, was sentenced to 12 months of probation Monday for giving her child a lethal dose of Benadryl on March 27.

She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in September as part of a plea deal.

Smith was going to be sentenced in November, but the police chief met in private with the judge before the ruling. The defense asked the judge to step aside due to prejudice, and the judge did.

A replacement judge oversaw the sentencing portion of the case and issued the ruling for no prison.

Smith was facing a maximum of three years in prison.