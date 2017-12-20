Local store to be open 24 hours a day for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With less than a week until Christmas, local stores say they’re busy with last minute shoppers.

The Kohl’s in West Springfield will be open 24 hours a day for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The hours specifically target people who put off their Christmas shopping until the final few days.

The store manager told 22News Christmas Eve is projected to be their busiest day, despite only being open until 6 o’clock Sunday night.

Heather Orlowski, who works at Kohl’s, told 22News, “We Normally get lines out the door, huge lines kind of like black Friday just for people trying to come and get last minute things before parties, Christmas Eve Family Gatherings, last minute gifts that they need, or anything else for big events that are going on. So yeah it gets pretty hectic.”

Kohl’s is open Wednesday night until 1 o’clock Thursday morning before opening up again later Thursday morning for 72 hours straight.