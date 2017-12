BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – All northbound lanes of I-91 in Bernardston are closed due to a car accident in Vermont.

The closure is near Exit 28 on I-91 North.

At 7:45 a.m., Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Shelburne Falls barracks told 22News it is expected to remain closed for at least another half an hour.

MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard told 22News traffic is being detoured to Route 5.