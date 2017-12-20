Home City Development awarded $10.8 million to rehabilitate run down properties

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield families on a limited income need low cost housing.

The Mass Housing Finance Agency has allocated nearly $11 million to the Home City Development Corporation. It’s a non-profit agency that rehabilitates run down properties.

The $10.8 million gift from the state provides home city development with the money to expand its services.

Amy Chambers, Project Manager of Home City Development, told 22News, “These funds give us the opportunity to rehab housing that was much in need of rehab to make sure that our tenants are living in a safe and safe environment.”

The money from the state will benefit dozens of Springfield families who need low cost housing.

The Home City Development Corporation believes no one should have to spend more than thirty percent of their income to pay their rent.