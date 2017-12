STURBRIDGE, Mass.—Crews are working to put out an out-of-control fire in Sturbridge.

Sturbridge police and fire dispatch told 22news crews are working to put a four-alarm fire at 23 Brookfield Road.

They said the fire is in a multi-family home but could not provide any other details.

