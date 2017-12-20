Expect I-91 road closures overnight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.—Drivers on I-91 in Springfield will notice more closures overnight starting on Thursday.

Starting at 9 Thursday night, MassDOT announced that drivers will see these closures traveling southbound on interstate 91. The overnight closure will be at Exit 6 in Springfield, and will be in effect until 7 the next morning.

MassDOT said this is necessary to allow crews to conduct ongoing highway and bridge resurfacing.

Peak holiday travel time in Massachusetts will be mid-day on Thursday, and Ware resident Peter Wansick said he thinks this could impact some travelers.

“I think it’s definitely going to jam people up for sure. Although most people that live in the area here will know how to get around it and get around the traffic,” Wansick said. “In the end the improvements are definitely going to make this a better place.”

Vehicles will be directed to use Hall of Fame Avenue and the on-ramp near the South End Bridge in order to re-access I-91 South.

The on-ramp to I-91 south located near Union Street in Springfield was also closed Wednesday morning and will re-open Friday morning by 7.