Easthampton social worker accused of defrauding Health New England $125K

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton social worker accused of defrauding Health New England of $125,000 has been indicted on 38 counts of larceny over $250 and a count of making false statements in applications for payments of health care benefits.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, 63-year-old Kathleen McGovern, of Northampton, is accused of fraudulently billing Health New England for 38 therapy sessions that never happened.Carey said the 38 people confirmed that those therapy sessions never occurred.

In total, the indictments allege that McGovern defrauded Health New England of approximately $125,000 in payments that she was not entitled to..

McGovern is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on January 4, 2018.

Members of the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern DA’s Office investigated the case.