Christmas gift donations damaged at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen after sewage flood

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Disappointment may be in store for more than 100 families in need in Chicopee.

When Lorraine’s soup kitchen and pantry opened this morning, Executive Director Andrea Marion discovered flooding in the basement. The water had damaged more than 80 percent of the Christmas presents for client families.

“I absolutely am devastated,” Marion said. “To come in this morning to a flood with all the presents that it ruined this time of year at Lorraine’s.”

There is still time to prevent disappointment. Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen hopes for a surge of generosity from the public to replace those damaged gifts in time for Christmas. If you want to make a donation, you’re asked to bring it to the soup kitchen at 170 Pendexter Avenue in Chicopee.

A dinner scheduled to be held at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen Wednesday night has been canceled due to the sewage flood.