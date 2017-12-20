Chicopee man accused of making incendiary device arrested in Westfield

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of making the incendiary device found at a home on Granby Road early Monday morning has been arrested in Westfield.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 27-year-old Gregory Harrison was taken into custody by Westfield police in the area of 31 Frederick Street late Tuesday night.

Wilk said Harrison allegedly lives in the basement of 980 Granby Road, where police were called to for a report of a house alarm at 2:25 a.m. Monday. The homeowners activated the alarm themselves, after hearing someone attempt to get inside. The Chicopee Police Department’s investigation determined that it was Harrison trying to get inside.

He is accused of making the suspicious device that was found that morning at the home. Wilk said it was determined to be an incendiary device, which is illegal to make or possess.

Westfield police arrested Harrison on a warrant for a felony charge of possession of an infernal machine.

“Great work and thank you Westfield PD,” Wilk said.