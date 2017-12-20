Chicopee approves $2.6 million to repair roads and sidewalks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council approved $2.6 million to improve the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

The money will be used towards repairing roads and sidewalks throughout Chicopee.

In a statement sent to 22News, Mayor Richard Kos said, “I look forward to working with the City Council as we will address a number of longstanding repair issues throughout the city.”

The money will come from the “City’s Free Cash” account, which is money raised by taxes during the fiscal year but not spent until necessary.