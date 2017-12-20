Boy scout leader faces child porn charges

(WESH/NBC News) A Florida Boy Scouts leader has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Michael Douglas Hanen, 67, of Umatilla faces 38 counts of possession of child pornography.

Hanen was a Lake County pack leader with the Boy Scouts, officials said.

Investigators launched an investigation after receiving at tip about Hanen’s connection to images depicting child pornography.

During the execution of a search warrant, agents conducted a forensic preview of a digital device and found 38 files of children who appeared to be under the age of 18 depicted in sexual images.

