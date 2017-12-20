Bob “the bike man” continues work in the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Forest Park Middle School, East Longmeadow High School teamed up with Bob “the bike man” Charland to help the homeless.

Students worked together collecting essential items for the homeless and packaged them reusable bags.

The students also donated around 15 winter coats for people in need.

Massachusetts state police, Springfield police, and members of the sheriff’s department were there to stuff their cruisers with these winter bags filled with necessities.

These bags will be kept in police cruisers to hand out to homeless people they see on the street, all part of Bob’s mission to bring the community closer to law enforcement.