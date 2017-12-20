Amherst police searching for second suspect in connection with shooting, assault

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst police arrested one man and are looking for a second suspect in connection with a shooting and assault that happened just after midnight Wednesday.

According to Amherst Police Lt. William Menard, officers were called to the 500 block of Mill Valley Estates for a report of a disturbance around 12:38 a.m. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot and assaulted with a metal pipe. Menard said he was taken to Baystate Medical Center, and that it appears he will survive his injuries.

One suspect, 24-year-old Akieli Brown, of Amherst, was arrested nearby and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Menard said the other suspect got away.

Amherst police detectives are continuing to look into what led up to the shooting with help from Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Brown was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Wednesday morning.