Amherst police dog to receive bullet, stab protective vest

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Police Dog Marvin will soon have a bullet and stab-proof vest to wear while on duty.

According to a post on the Amherst Police Department’s Facebook post, the vest was donated by the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The Massachusetts-based organization helps provide protective wear to police dogs around the entire country. Marvin, a German Shepherd from Hungary, joined the ranks of the Amherst Police Department back in April.

Marvin will be sporting his new vest within eight to ten weeks.

Each vest is valued up to $2,234 and weighs up to five pounds.