AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam firefighters put out a fire on Walnut Street early Wednesday morning.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois told 22News firefighters were called to 69 Walnut Street around 3:00 AM Wednesday.

Chief Sirois said the house was vacant and believed to be undergoing renovation.

No one was injured, but there was significant damage to the structure.

West Springfield Firefighters were stood by for mutual aid, but were not needed.