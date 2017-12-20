210 men and women take oath of citizenship at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – America has hundreds of proud new citizens.

The 210 men and women who proudly took the oath of citizenship Wednesday are a diverse group, coming from Cambodia, Argentina, Ecuador and Pakistan. They all became American citizens on this day at American International College in Springfield.

They’re proud of the path they took to pledge allegiance to the American way of life.

Nadia Dureika, who was born in Belasus and now lives in West Springfield, told 22News, “Yes, of course, I’m very proud today to get the chance to get the citizenship, so I was waiting for the five years past and I’ll try to apply for citizenship, I’m so happy.”

“Well everybody should do their best when they come to the United States, should work hard and just succeed every day. To go through the process of citizenship, to go through the process of course,” said Vitally Hrom, who was born in Ukraine and lives in Agawam.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke of his Italy-born parents becoming naturalized citizens.

Wednesday’s new citizens and their children clutched American flags, as they pledged their devotion to American ideals as the newest citizens of the United States.