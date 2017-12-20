2 charged in Chicopee road rage incident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested and another summonsed to court following a road rage incident that began on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and ended in the nearby Walmart parking lot.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to the parking lot just before 4:00 p.m. When they got there, they spoke with the drivers of the truck and car involved in the incident, who had different accounts of what happened.

Wilk said officers were able to obtain parking lot surveillance footage, however, which showed that words were exchanged between the two men before punches were thrown. The video also allegedly showed 58-year-old Frederick Golba, the driver of the car involved, backing up and pinning the driver of the truck. Golba is also allegedly seen in the video driving at the truck driver, appearing to intentionally hit him.

Wilk said the man hit by Golba bounced off the front of the vehicle and staggered to his car.

Based on the video and gathered information from the men and witnesses, Golba was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a hate crime. The driver of the truck had told police Golba was yelling racial comments at him before the physical part of the incident unfolded.

The truck driver, a 25-year-old Chicopee man, was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but is expected to be okay. He is being criminally charged and will be summonsed to court for assault and battery serious injury. His name is not being released at this time.