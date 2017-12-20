130 affordable housing units to be built in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass.—The state is supporting a $47.5 million project for mixed housing development in North Amherst.

Beacon Communities will build a 130 residential units in North Amherst.

The department of Housing and Community Development is providing a tax credit for the development called “North Square at the Mill District.” It will be located on unused land owned by the Cowles family in North Amherst for nine generations.

Because of its proximity to UMASS. And students and the hill towns around here, there’s a large population that works at UMASS and looking for places to live. And we want to provide that for them,” said property owner Evan Jones.

The future site will include, 22,000 square feet of non-residential space, that will be home to nearly 10 businesses and 304 parking spaces, located on more than five acres.

According to Jones, once the funding is finalized, the state will determine the size of the tax credit.