What to expect when traveling for the holidays this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is stressful enough so it’s key to plan ahead. The worst day to travel here in Massachusetts will be mid-day Thursday.

107 million people will be traveling this holiday season. The most popular destinations include Orlando, Florida and New York City.

97.5 million will get to their destination by car, but it’s not the only mode of transportation on the rise according to Pioneer Valley AAA Vice President Sandra Marsian.

“Air travel is up 4percent over last year, and train travel is up,” she told 22News. “I think travel by and large is up this holiday season. Gas prices are still reasonable at $2.46 for regular, still 20 cents higher than last year, but not really impacting people.”

This year, airfare and hotel rates are a little cheaper, while car rental prices have gone up.

AAA told 22News it’s a good idea to have travel insurance to plan for the unexpected. Check your car battery and your tires, and leave early.

If you are going by plane, sign up for the TSA pre-check to get through the line quicker.

And if you’re drving, be advised that one of the most common ways travelers ruin a holiday trip is by locking the keys in the car.