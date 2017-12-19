West Springfield man accused of shooting, killing Holyoke woman due in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman earlier this year at a West Springfield apartment is due in court Tuesday.

Roberto Santiago pleaded not guilty to a murder charge back in April in connection to the shooting death of Delilah Santiago. It has since been replaced by a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, West Springfield police found Delilah Santiago shot in the head at the Hillcrest Apartment Complex the afternoon of April 10.

Later that day, Roberto Santiago was arrested at Bradley International Airport, where he had purchased a flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Although the victim and suspect have the same last name, they are not related. Leydon said, however, they do believe the two knew each other.