Around the holidays, it’s easy to become stressed and tense, but Relationship Coaches Andrew and Michaelia Daubon walked us through how to “S.H.A.R.E” this holiday season.

S: Slow down and share the gift of yourself with your family and loved ones

H: Have a holiday from conflicts, forgive others, and seek forgiveness from others

A: Accept the setbacks of the year, but acknowledge growth as well!

R: Rest, re-calibrate, reset

E: ENJOY!