Off-duty cop stops Costco shooting

An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero after he stopped a potential active shooter situation at a Kansas Costco.

Captain Michael Howell was at the Lenexa Costco with a friend when he saw other customers fleeing all around him due to a man with a gun at the front of the store.

Captain Howell drew his off-duty weapon and saw the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ronald Hunt, pushing a grocery cart with a revolver saying, “I’m an off-duty U.S. Marshal, and I’m here to kill people.”

Howell continued to follow Hunt through the store until they were in a position most to his advantage. He then identified himself and yelled, “Police. Drop the gun. Don’t move.”

When Howell said “police,” for a second time, Hunt turned the gun on him, so Howell fired his weapon, killing Hunt.

