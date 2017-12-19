New professional development center for educators opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno, his staff and supporters gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of the Meline Kasparian Professional Learning Center.

The center offers the latest teaching technology and is equipped with new “smart boards” that educators can write on and search the web with.

Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools Dan Warwick spoke to 22News about the new facility.

“Having a state of the art facility to keep our teachers on the cutting edge, providing quality instruction to our kids is what makes a difference,” Warwick said.

Warwick says Springfield has a history of offering the most professional development for its teachers out of all of the cities in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.