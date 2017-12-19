New North Citizens’ Council helps families from Puerto Rico displaced by hurricanes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members in Springfield are making sure no one goes without a meal this holiday season.

The New North Citizens’ Council, with the help of Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, handed out meal kits for families from Puerto Rico.

Hundreds of families have come to the greater Springfield area from the island after the hurricanes, many without anything.

Sherrif Cocchi also gave the council a check so they can purchase toys for children. “Here we are upon on us again, the Christmas and holiday season,” he said. “No family no child should go without a nice holiday meal and some type of present under the tree.”

The holiday meal kit included a pork roast and all the fixings. Pork roast is the traditional Christmas eve meal in Puerto Rico.