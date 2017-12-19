More than 175 affordable housing units will be built in western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week the Baker administration announced $10 million in incentives for the Housing Choice Initiative and more than 175 affordable housing units will be built here in western Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts we need all kinds of housing, including affordable housing. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was in Holyoke Tuesday to announce $35 million in subsidies and and low income tax credits to support the development of affordable rental housing across the state.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito told 22News that this program will support the production of 135,000 new affordable housing units in Massachusetts by the year 2025. The Baker administration also filed a housing choice bill this past week to change zoning requirements.

“Our approach is to incentive and reward communities that plan for and build more housing for the people of this commonwealth,” Polito told 22News.

Western Massachusetts will see 177 of these units, which will be built in Amherst and Holyoke.

39 affordable rental units will go up near the Holyoke Public Library.

“We’re renovating historic old abandoned buildings into a productive use of housing for families who need access to housing in our communities,” Mayor Alex Morse said. “It will be transformative for this neighborhood and and for the city.”

Mayor Morse said that affordable housing will benefit people of every demographic while helping to combat homelessness.