MassDOT: Majority of I-91 construction complete

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Monday that the majority of construction on I-91 is complete.

The Regional Highway Director told 22News the project has reached “full beneficial use” meaning only limited work remains that does not hinder the public’s use of the roadway. The director said most of the work that remains is taking place underneath the roadway, but some drivers said they are still seeing backups around rush hour.

Dave Seaman of Springfield told 22News, “I came up from Hartford, there was a little backup, maybe five minutes where 3 lanes change to two. It seems to be getting better, they’ve opened more entrance ramps.”

MassDOT’s regional highway director said repairs to the structural steel underneath the roadway are still ongoing.