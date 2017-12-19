Massachusetts law prohibits tethering dogs outside for more than 5 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – .22News met a dog named Missy on Tuesday. She was surrender to Thomas J. O’Connor just a couple of weeks ago and is believed to be bow-legged from being tethered most of her life.

It’s been just over a year since a new law went into effect in Massachusetts restricting that practice.

No matter the season, it is illegal in Massachusetts to leave your dog unattended and tethered outside for more than five hours at a time. During a weather advisory, dogs cannot be tied out or left unattended at all.

The law also prohibits the tethering of dogs anytime from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., except for a maximum of 15 supervised minutes.

Owners who violate these laws will be fined anywhere between $50 for first offenses to $300 for subsequent violations.

Click here if you are interested in adopting Missy.