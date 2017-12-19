Man accused of causing deadly Belchertown car accident in court for pre-trial hearing

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a man charged in connection with a deadly car accident in Belchertown.

Eighteen-year-old Ryan Fellion was arraigned on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide back in August. His vehicle allegedly crossed over the center line of Route 9 last February, striking the car of Amherst resident Larry Kelley, who was killed instantly.

Tuesday’s hearing will be on a motion to access his cellphone security password.

If convicted, Fellion faces 2.5 years in jail, and the loss of his license for up to 15 years.

