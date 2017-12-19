Lock your doors! Chicopee police looking to identify ‘would-be thieves’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are hoping you can help them identify suspects caught on residents’ surveillance videos trying to enter parked cars.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News residents in the Providence Street area called police to report that a couple of people were attempting to get into cars in the neighborhood. Wilk said it is an important reminder to always lock your car doors, garage doors, and sheds.

“As you can see, it’s a quick process when these thieves try to gain entry,” Wilk said. “Your door is locked, they move on.”

Wilk told 22News there will be added patrols in the area.

If you can identify the suspects seen in the videos below, you’re asked to message Chicopee Police on their Facebook page.