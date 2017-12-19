Ice Safety for the Winter season

In the Wintertime, the ponds free and the skates come out, but how can you tell if the ice is safe to skate on? Lieutenant CJ Bartone with the West Springfield Fire Department share tips to keep you and your family safe this Winter season.
