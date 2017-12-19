I-91 update: End of lane closures in sight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The end of lane closures on I-91 is finally in sight, and it could happen as soon as the end of the month!

Over the next three months, construction crews are working on the areas around the highway that won’t take up lane space. They’ll be removing temporary signs from the highway, fixing and painting the structural steel, and getting ready for final drainage work.

Crews will also begin looking at the repairs needed in the North and South Garages. As you’re driving through these work zones, there are new speed limits to ensure the safety of the workers.

There’s a 40 mile per hour speed limit in the work zone, and as you get closer to the construction work, you’ll have to slow down from 50 to 45 mph.

State police are enforcing these speed limits and will double fines in the work zone.