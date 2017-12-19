Hometown Heroes Nominations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Courage, kindness and unselfish character are just some of the qualities of a hometown hero.
If you’d like to nominate a person for an American Red Cross Hometown Heroes Award call 413-233-1016 or fill out the form online.
Nominations are due December 30, 2017
2018 Hometown Heroes Breakfast
Thursday, March 22, 2018
7:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Sheraton Springfield, Grand Ballroom
One Monarch Place
Springfield, MA
For more information visit: http://www.redcross.org/local/massachusetts.