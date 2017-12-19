Holyoke store owner donates lottery winnings to local organizations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)—Local organizations received thousands of dollars in donations from a store owner in Holyoke Tuesday.

Owner Abe Younes of the Racing Mart in Holyoke donated $5,000 in cash, toys and clothing to organizations in Holyoke that are in need this holiday season.

Younes’ store sold a winning $2.5 million scratch ticket earlier this year. He donated a portion of that bonus he was given to Nueva Esperanza, the Holyoke womens’ shelter and the Holyoke Police Departments annual toy drive.

Younes told 22News he wanted to give back to his community.

“Everybody like really need the money. And I work hard to get to this point..so if I won or I have money to donate or help people it’s kinda like helpful to everybody,” Younes said. “You know, it comes from my heart.”

Mayor Morse was also at the ceremony to thank Younes for giving back to the city of Holyoke.

Earlier this year, Younes also helped sponsor the Holyoke Youth Football teams trip to New Jersey.