Former Senator admits part in Pentagon’s mysterious UFO program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) – The release this weekend of videos recorded by military pilots is unusual because, officially the U.S. government stopped collecting information about UFOs in 1969, when the air force cancelled project Blue Book. However, in the decades since, pilots and others continued to encounter technology that is beyond anything known on Earth.

“If China, Russia Japan, other countries are doing this and we’re not, then something is wrong because if the technology, as described and the way people see this movement took place in anything we have available to us, it would kill everybody. They couldn’t withstand the g-forces. Something sitting there, whoom, down it goes,” said Harry Reid.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s interest in UFOs extends back to the 1980s. It was rekindled in the 90s when Reid spoke to Senator and former astronaut John Glenn about unknown aerial objects. Reid eventually met in a secure room in the U.S. Capital to ask Senators Daniel Inouye and Ted Stevens if they would authorize funds for a quiet but serious study of UFOs. Both agreed.

“Are you glad the story is out?”

“I’m very glad, because now we have scientific evidence,” said Reid.

Reid says he is proud to have had a hand in kickstarting the Pentagon study, and contrary to some media reports, the information collected was impressive.

Luis Elizondo said to the stars academy, “For nearly the next decade, I ran sensitive aerospace identification program focusing on unidentified aerial technologies, it was in this position that I learned the phenomena is indeed real.”

Until three months ago, Luis Elizondo worked directly for the Secretary of Defense and was the Pentagon’s point man for collection of data about mysterious encounters. When he announced in October that he’d been in charge of a ten year UFO study, the news was largely ignored by mainstream media. Now, it has blossomed into a huge story, in part because Reid acknowledges his own role in getting their funds approved.

“Even though this was a secure program, we wanted to make sure people couldn’t complain about it that it was some sweetheart deal. No, it was put out to bid,” said Reid.

The contract was posted for months. The winning bid came from Las Vegas space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, a billionaire who had funded his own UFO studies for years. Bigelow built secure facilities inside his aerospace company. At its peak, the study had 46 scientists working at the Nevada facility, writing reports and analyzing data that came in from the military. Rapid response teams were dispatched to the scene of UFO events. Over 5 years, the project cost a total of 22 million. It wasn’t a money maker for Bigelow.

“I’m sure the reason it helped is that he gave the best cost. He was willing to build the infrastructure and build everything on his own because he liked the topic,” said Reid.

In some news stories about the UFO study, anonymous staffers say Reid stopped supporting the study because it produced no solid information

“I didn’t kill the program. I wish it were still going on,” said Reid.