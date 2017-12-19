Chicopee police searching for man accused of making incendiary device

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for making the suspicious device found at a residence on Granby Road early Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that 27-year-old Gregory Harrison is on the run. Wilk said Harrison lives in the basement of the home at 980 Granby Road, where police were called to for a report of a house alarm at 2:25 a.m. Monday.

The homeowners activated the alarm themselves, after hearing someone attempt to get inside. The Chicopee Police Department’s investigation determined that it was Harrison trying to get inside.

Wilk told 22News the suspicious device found at the residence is an incendiary device, which is illegal to create and possess. It was the size of a tennis ball, wrapped in tin foil, and had what appeared to be a match sticking out of it.

Massachusetts State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were called in to help Chicopee police investigate after the device was found.

There is an arrest warrant out for Harrison on a felony charge of possession of an infernal machine. If you have seen him or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1700.