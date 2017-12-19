Caught in the act: Attorney inmate sex

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –- A Tampa attorney is out of jail after Pinellas County deputies arrested him for reportedly soliciting sex and having sexual contact with inmates at the Pinellas County Jail.

Andrew Spark, 54, was caught in a private visitation room Sunday with a female inmate at the Pinellas County Jail with his pants down, according to investigators.

He’s accused of using his position as an attorney to gain private access to female inmates who he wasn’t representing in different facilities across the Tampa Bay area and central Florida, investigators say.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says Spark recorded videos of the encounters on his iPad and is believed to have published the content online.

Gualtieri says attorneys are the only people allowed to bring electronics into the jail with the understanding that the devices will be used for work with clients.