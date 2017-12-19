Car fire on Route 57 in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)—Route 57 in Agawam has re-opened after a car caught on fire on the highway.

Thomas Auby of Palmer caught the fire on camera. He stopped to help the people who got out of the car.

Auby told 22News it was a woman and her two teenage daughters. The woman believes the fire was caused by some sort of malfunction, but it is still unclear how it happened.

Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Mark Weiner told 22News the occupants of the car pulled off to the side of the road and got out of the car safely. There were no injuries.

The car caught on fire sometime before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Agawam Fire Department put the fire out.

The highway was temporarily closed Tuesday evening. Weiner said it can be dangerous to allow traffic to go by during a car fire.