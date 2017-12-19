Be sure to get the correct rock salt to protect your pets

(WWLP) – Pet owners could be buying the wrong kind of ice melt. Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News traditional rock salt can irritate your cats and dogs’ paws.

This winter, they recommend purchasing ice melts that say “pet safe,” to make sure you aren’t hurting your four-legged family members.

Matthew Robidoux, the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, told 22News how it can impact your pets, “If you don’t get the pet safe ones, if you get just regular rock salt, it can affect your dog’s paws. It will eat away at their paws and get stuck inside their paws in the little cracks and it will irritate your dog.”

Robidoux also told 22News pet safe ice melts will explicitly say so on the label.