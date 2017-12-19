Amherst police spread awareness to reduce preventable crime on UMass campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst police are reminding students to protect their possessions while they’re away on winter break.

It’s called the “STOP” initiative, and it’s to stop preventable crimes.

Amherst police have a message for college students leaving for winter break. Be smart and protect your valuables, by making your home less attractive to thieves.

Police say there are a lot of preventable burglaries this time of year.

Max Schreck, a Graduate student at UMass, “There are probably better houses besides mine to go after. I guess that’s probably, that could be a false of security and put me at greater risk, because I’ll be less likely to take precautions.”

Police have adopted the “STOP” initiative to spread awareness:

Secure all doors and windows before you leave

Take your valuables with you

Items such as laptops, jewelry and game systems, if possible

Keep your valuable out of sight, by installing window coverings

Amherst police will have plain clothes officers, on foot, patrolling areas with student housing.

They’ll be on the look-out for anything that looks suspicious.