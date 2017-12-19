Amherst police spread awareness to reduce preventable crime on UMass campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst police are reminding students to protect their possessions while they’re away on winter break.
It’s called the “STOP” initiative, and it’s to stop preventable crimes.
Amherst police have a message for college students leaving for winter break. Be smart and protect your valuables, by making your home less attractive to thieves.
Police say there are a lot of preventable burglaries this time of year.
Max Schreck, a Graduate student at UMass, “There are probably better houses besides mine to go after. I guess that’s probably, that could be a false of security and put me at greater risk, because I’ll be less likely to take precautions.”
Police have adopted the “STOP” initiative to spread awareness:
- Secure all doors and windows before you leave
- Take your valuables with you
- Items such as laptops, jewelry and game systems, if possible
- Keep your valuable out of sight, by installing window coverings
Amherst police will have plain clothes officers, on foot, patrolling areas with student housing.
They’ll be on the look-out for anything that looks suspicious.