911 Confession: Wife kills wife

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – An Englewood woman is behind bars, accused of murdering her wife and then confessing the crime to a 911 dispatcher.

Throughout the day on Monday, crime scene technicians combed through a house on Overbrook Road in Englewood. There’s still a lot of evidence to recover two days after the department received a strange phone call.

On Saturday afternoon, 48-year-old Jessica Winkler called 911 and confessed to killing her wife, 51-year-old Rhiannon Layendecker.

“To know that someone lived that close that was willing to go that far, you know, like anything could’ve happened. I don’t really know,” said neighbor Jessie Leclerc.

Winkler said she shot Layendecker after an argument earlier that day. Deputies soon found Layendecker’s body wrapped in a blanket in the back of her own truck. They also discovered Winkler planned to bury Layendecker at a home in Charlotte County.

The hole was already dug.

Neighbors saw Winkler digging the hole on the property and they say she seemed normal.

“I went out and greeted her because I hadn’t seen her in a long time,” said one neighbor. “She said she was cleaning up.”

The two women are both transgender and neighbors say they kept to themselves. Jack DeLorenzo knew Layendecker for years.

“When I knew him he was a fun, loving car guy and would do anything for you,” said DeLorenzo.

He said Layendecker was caring and would help out anyone in need. He’s now in disbelief.

“It’s a sad situation. People can do what they want, they choose to be who they want to be. Its’ very sad,” DeLorenzo added.

The case is still under investigation and Winkler could face additional charges.

Winkler was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She’s being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.