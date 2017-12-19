5th grade students get a look at manufacturing careers in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of 5th graders had a chance to see the importance of manufacturing work Tuesday in Holyoke.

A 5th grade class from McMahon Elementary School and Holyoke School’s Superintendent visited the Hazen Paper Company Tuesday.

The day-long program introduced the students to the potential for manufacturing careers.

The goal of the program is to provide students with hands-on applications of science and technology that links their school curriculum to local industry.

5th grader Finn Garvey told 22News, “It was really exciting to be able to come here because we got to see how all the cranes work downstairs and all the paper loads and how the fractions of them and how much they weigh. It was just a really amazing experience.”

Since 2005, more than 5,000 5th-graders have participated in the Holyoke Manufacturing Initiative at Hazen Paper.