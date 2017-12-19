2 arrested after drugs allegedly found in West Springfield motel room

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges following a search of a room at the River Inn in West Springfield Monday.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, Miguel Dones was the target of the investigation that led them to the motel. During a search of a room at the inn, West Springfield police allegedly found 8 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, 10 bags of “Do or Die” heroin in a pink purse, $865 in cash, as well as packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia.

Dones was arrested outside the motel room and was also allegedly found to have crack cocaine in his possession. Autumn Riviere, of Palmer, was also in the room at the time of the search. West Springfield police arrested her in connection with the bags of heroin found inside the pink purse in the room.

Dones has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug and had a warrant for statutory rape. Riviere was charged with possession of a Class A drug.

West Springfield narcotics officers and members of the Western Massachusetts FBI Gang Task Force executed the search.