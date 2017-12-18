Woman in body fluids case not facing hate crimes charge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors did not file additional charges Monday against a former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate’s belongings.

The state NAACP and other civil rights advocates have asked the state to add a hate crimes charge to the criminal mischief and breach of peace counts facing 18-year-old Brianna Brochu, of Harwinton.

Related Content: Rallies held as University of Hartford bullying case enters court

Police say the former University of Hartford student, who is white, wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her black roommate’s backpack and putting her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” Her roommate said she developed throat pain.

Prosecutors say they’re still investigating. The case was continued Monday until Jan. 29. Brochu left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

Related: University of Hartford student put body fluids on roommate’s belongings

Her lawyer, Tom Stevens, has said her actions were not racially motivated.